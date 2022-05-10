First look at Amy Adams in rehearsals for The Glass Menagerie

Rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming West End revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie.

Starring six-time Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams as matriarch Amanda Wingfield, Jeremy Herrin's production also features Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney, who play Tom at different stages of the character's life, and Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli as Laura and The Gentleman Caller respectively.

The creative team also features designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable and video designer Ash J Woodward.

The Glass Menagerie runs from 23 May to 27 August at the Duke of York's Theatre, with tickets available below.

