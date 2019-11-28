Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace: meet stars Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared

WhatsOnStage sat down with the two stars of Amélie the Musical, Audrey Brisson and Chris Jared, as the show prepares to open at The Other Palace.

The rest of the cast is composed of Sophie Crawford (War Horse), Faoileann Cunningham (Mary Stuart), Rachel Dawson (The Jungle Book), Oliver Grant (War Horse), Caolan McCarthy (The Plough and the Stars), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Sister Act), Emma Jane Morgan (Sweet Charity), Kate Robson-Stuart (Crazy for You), Josh Sneesby (The Hypocrite), Jez Unwin (Once) and Johnson Willis (Harold and Maude).

It has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation of Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant's film is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Tom Marshall.

The production opened on 11 April at the Watermill in Newbury and in a five star review for WhatsOnStage, Judi Herman said: "It's the perfect production of a delicious musical that audiences won't want to miss at the Watermill or out on tour."