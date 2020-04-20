Watch Amber Riley sing "One Night Only" as the West End cast of Dreamgirls reunites for charity video

The West End cast of Dreamgirls reunited for a charity performance of "One Night Only" from lockdown.

The hit musical, which had its West End premiere in December 2016, follows The Dreams, a group of young singers living in the 1960s and trying to find fame and fortune. It has book by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, with additional material by Willie Reale.

The original West End production had direction by Casey Nicholaw with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Richard Brooker, hair design by Josh Marquette and music supervision by Nick Finlow.

Amber Riley originally starred as Effie White in the UK premiere, alongside Liisi Lafontaine as Deena and Ibinabo Jack as Lorrell.

The production isexpected to head out on a new tour later this year, with dates into 2021.

The video is raising money for the MAD Trust – click here to find out more.

Watch the performance here: