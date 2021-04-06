Almeida's Hymn to be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview channel this month

Sky Arts will present Lolita Chakrabarti's five-star piece Hymn later this month.

Chakrabarti's play stars Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani and follows two men who meet at a funeral – before growing to connect with one another in ways neither of them expected.

It has set and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Gregory Clarke, musical direction by DJ Walde and movement by Robia Milliner.

The show received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who said it had "mind-blowingly excellent" performances.

The show will be broadcast on Sky Arts' Freeview Channel on Sunday 18 April at 9pm, and will also be available on-demand via Sky Go / Now Entertainment.