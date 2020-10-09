All-Star Les Misérables and Mary Poppins cast recordings and Les Mis DVD release dates set

Further details about the all-star Les Misérables and Mary Poppins cast recordings has been announced.

The Les Mis recording will be released on 20 November 2020, and will be available to buy via CD (you can pre-order here). Featuring Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Shan Ako, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen and more, the piece was recorded last year on stage at the Gielgud Theatre. The show's DVD will be released on 2 November – you can also purchase that here, following a digital release earlier on this year.

The iconic musical played at the Gielgud for four months while the Sondheim (being refurbished next door) was closed.

The previously reported Mary Poppins cast recording will be released on 6 November, and can be pre-ordered here. Recorded in the West End, the piece stars Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp.

According to producer Cameron Mackintosh, both West End production will return "as early as practical next year once social distancing requirements have been completely removed for theatres."