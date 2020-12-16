All-star I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change musical streamed production announced

A new digital production of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' hit off-Broadway show I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change will be streamed in late January.

Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin), Brenda Edwards (The X Factor, We Will Rock You), Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) and Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, & Juliet) will star in the piece.

The production has orchestrations by Doug Katsaros, direction by Kirk Jameson and musical direction by Nick Barstow.

The streamed show will be available from 28 to 30 January 2021. The recommended age range is 16 plus, with some scenes of sexual nature and some strong language.

Tickets are on sale now via the London Coliseum website.