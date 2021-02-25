All-star cast to appear in Broadway Backwards charity streamed concert

A crack cast will virtually turn Broadway on its head for a special fundraiser concert.

Featuring performers playing roles they'd normally conventionally play, the concert is raising money for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

The show will be streaming from 30 March and will be available on-demand until 3 April (particularly helpful for those in different timezones), with all proceeds going to charity.

Appearing in the concert are the likes of Stephanie J Block, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Matt Bomer, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Robin De Jesús, Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Henry, Cherry Jones, Kelli O'Hara and Jim Parson.

The show has writing and direction by Robert Bartley with musical supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. Ted Arthur is music director, Eamon Foley is director of photography and editor. Also on the creative team are Joshua Buscher-West as associate director, along with Nick Connors as orchestrator, Benedict Braxton-Smith as music producer and audio engineer, Matt Kraus as sound designer, and Samantha Rodriguez as costume designer.

Watch an example below: