Scheme launched to support Black, Asian, ethnically diverse and migrant arts workers at risk of redundancy

A new campaign is preparing to launch to help Black, Asian, ethnically diverse people and migrant workers facing redundancy in the arts sector.

Entitled #AllofUs, the campaign will provide a four-week package of practical support to help upskill and empower workers who face employment uncertainty, as well as boosting confidence and offering care.

The campaign is spearheaded by the likes of Stella Kanu (executive director, London International Festival of Theatrke LIFT), Shawab Iqbal (executive producer, Eclipse Theatre and Senior Artistic Associate, Bush Theatre), Monique Baptiste-Brown (researcher and head of communication and audience development, Brixton House Theatre), Titilola Dawudu (writer, producer and programme manager for Young People and Youthfulness, Coventry City of Culture) and Annika Brown (operations director, Woolwich Works).

The campaign is developed by Black Womxn in Theatre (BWiT celebrates its first year anniversary this year), Eclipse Theatre (under new leadership in 2020) in partnership with Bush Theatre.

It has already raised £13,000 through personal donations and pledges but aims to raise £20,000 towards an initial crisis fund. Personal donations have come from the likes of Arun Ghosh, Matthew Xia, Selina Thompson, Tarek Iskander, Courttia Newland and Ruth Mackenzie.

You can find out more here.