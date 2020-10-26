The Pirates of Penzance to be staged in the West End this Christmas

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning revival of The Pirates of Penzance will run in the West End for one night only this Christmas.

Directed by Sasha Regan with choreography by Lizzi Gee, design by Robyn Wilson-Owen, musical direction by Richard Baker, associate choreographer by Lee Greenaway, lighting design by Ben Bull and casting by Adam Braham, the show is produced by Regan De Wynter.

Playing on Sunday 13 December at 7pm, the show is based on Gilbert and Sullivan's classic operetta and has previously run at the Union Theatre, Wilton's Music Hall, Rose Theatre Kingston and in Australia during a major tour. Casting for the December run is to be revealed.

Notably, the Palace Theatre was formerly known as the Royal English Opera House, and was founded by Richard D'Oyly Carte in 1891 and opened with Arthur Sullivan's Ivanhoe.

Audiences will be socially distanced, with all provisions in place to help mitigate risks.

Tickets are on sale now.