Actors including Harriet Walter, Juliet Stevenson and Ruth Jones to record Alice in Wonderland novel

Lewis Carroll's hit Alice in Wonderland is being recorded by 165 actors and voice artists.

The likes of Gyles Brandreth, Ruth Jones, Juliet Stevenson, Michael Palin and Harriet Walter will each perform one minute from Carroll's novel, all in aid of the NHS, with over £3000 of the £10,000 target raised so far.

Also performing extracts will be Christopher Biggins, John Challis, Henry Goodman, Angela Griffin, Patricia Hodge, Alex Jennings, Griff Rhys Jones, Phyllis Logan, Kevin McNally and cast members from The Archers.

Five of the one-minute recordings will be released every day, with the first ten minutes available to listen to now here.

The project is set up by Brad Shaw, who said: "As someone with 'underlying health conditions', I'm one of the twelve-week isolators. To stop myself going mad I learnt basic web design and launched isomeet.co.uk as a social and information hub during isolation. I also wanted to do something joyful to get me through, and having been a voice actor for many years I wondered if I could persuade other pro voice artists to record a minute of Alice in Wonderland and donate a tenner to the NHS.

"Within days, I had filled all 165 slots and a host of wonderfully talented high-profile actors also agreed to join. Each time I listen to a recording, I fill up a bit, they are all wonderful. It's been a fabulous life-affirming project. I can't wait for the public to hear it."