Alice Fearn to host live concerts from her garden with West End stars such as Shan Ako and Sam Tutty

Come from Away and Wicked star Alice Fearn will stream live concerts from her own home featuring a variety of West End stars.

Entitled Intermissions, the weekly online event will see performances from musical names alongside recent graduates, accompanied by Nick Barstow and directed by Kirk Jameson, as well as interviews and more. The first set of guests will be Les Misérables' Shan Ako and Dear Evan Hansen.

The shows themselves will be streaming live from Fearn's garden from 17 July, using a three camera set-up to capture interviews and performances.

Fearn said: "In a time where we can't be doing what we love, I wanted to create a space where we could keep theatre alive. Intermissions is a live gig with a difference raising money for four important causes and featuring both West End stars and new graduates who are coming out into an industry that is currently quiet. I'll be chatting to the guests and asking them how the lockdown experience has been, we'll have live performances and so much more. The best part? It's all from the comfort of my garden. Theatre is something that we all feel so strongly/passionately about so I'm thrilled we can make this work and can't wait to get started on 17 July."

Tickets will start at £9 with £1 going to a different charity on a weekly basis.