Albion at the Almeida full cast joining Victoria Hamilton announced

Full casting has been announced for Mike Bartlett's Albion, which returns to the Almeida Theatre in February after its initial run in 2017.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Rupert Goold, the show follows a woman who tries to cultivate plants in the ruins of a garden in rural England. It has design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gregory Clarke and movement direction by Rebecca Frecknall.

Joining the previously announced Victoria Hamilton and reprising their roles are Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Wil Coban, Margot Leicester, Nicholas Rowe and Helen Schlesinger. They will be joined by Angel Coulby, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dónal Finn and Geoffrey Freshwater.

The show is one of three Mike Bartlett plays being performed in 2020 – his 2018 play Snowflake continues at the Kiln Theatre, while his hit play Love, Love, Love is being revived at the Lyric Hammersmith later this year.

Sarah Crompton gave Albion four stars when it first ran, commending the "beautifully judged and characteristically propulsive production". Hamilton went on to win the Best Actress Award at the 2018 Critic's Circle Theatre Awards.

Albion runs from 3 to 29 February at the Almeida in north London.