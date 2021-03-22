Adam Lambert to create '70s-set rock 'n' roll musical

New musicals seem to be popping up all over the place at the moment – and Adam Lambert has added to that list after revealing plans for a piece over the weekend.

Speaking on the Brenda, Call Me podcast with Courtney Act and Vanity, Lambert said that the musical is set in the 1970s and will feature a variety of rock 'n' roll numbers.

On the podcast, Lambert added: "With this musical I got paired up with amazing songwriters so I'm approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it's still a musical." Lambert previously hinted at the musical last autumn, stating on Lorraine that he was in London creating the piece.

Lambert also revealed that the show is based on the life of "an actual person", stating: "I'm starting to become interested in planting seeds in the creative space where it's not necessarily for my own music, but to create other projects behind the scenes, to be a producer or a writer or a consultant. There's definitely some stuff in the works. I'm getting geared up for that...With this project, more than ever, I feel like I'm more in the driver's seat."

The soloist, who appeared on American Idol, has a variety of projects on the go at the moment and, pre-pandemic, was touring with Queen. The tour has set dates for 2022 – with tickets on sale below.

