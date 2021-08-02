Adam Bayjou and Lucy O'Byrne sing "Bring Him Home / I Dreamed a Dream" mash-up ahead of Barn concert

Adam Bayjou and Lucy O'Byrne have delivered a splendid performance of a "Bring Him Home / I Dreamed a Dream" mash-up ahead of their Barn Theatre concert!

The Barn's associate artist Matthew Harvey did new arrangements for the special Les Misérables number, as well as filming / editing / recording.

The number is performed by Adam Bayjou and Lucy O'Byrne, as part of their upcoming show The Greatest Showtunes, which will play the Barn Theatre's BarnFest Summer Theatre Festival from 13 to 15 August (tickets are available now via the Barn site). A run-through of musical classics, the concert features two original arrangements by Matthew Harvey.