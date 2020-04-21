WhatsOnStage Logo
Actress recreates famous musicals from quarantine by herself

The series has the theatre community hooked

Some of the characters on show

Everyone is responding to lockdown in their own special ways, and for LA-baed actress Mary Neeley, it involves recreating famous musical scenes by herself.

Lip-syncing along to the likes of Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Rent, Wicked, West Side Story and more, Neely has gained a large following on social media, with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing her pitch-perfect lip syncs.




It's well worth checking out the full series here.

