Actress recreates famous musicals from quarantine by herself
The series has the theatre community hooked
Everyone is responding to lockdown in their own special ways, and for LA-baed actress Mary Neeley, it involves recreating famous musical scenes by herself.
Lip-syncing along to the likes of Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Rent, Wicked, West Side Story and more, Neely has gained a large following on social media, with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing her pitch-perfect lip syncs.
HAMILTON pic.twitter.com/fFHC5xtRLs— Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 18, 2020
SPRING AWAKENING pic.twitter.com/tGhKQmWZbV— Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 2, 2020
WICKED pic.twitter.com/3Sm9kVU1RV— Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 8, 2020
WEST SIDE STORY pic.twitter.com/Gp7plcRjTN— Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 9, 2020
It's well worth checking out the full series here.
Loading...