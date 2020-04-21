Actress recreates famous musicals from quarantine by herself

Everyone is responding to lockdown in their own special ways, and for LA-baed actress Mary Neeley, it involves recreating famous musical scenes by herself.

Lip-syncing along to the likes of Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Rent, Wicked, West Side Story and more, Neely has gained a large following on social media, with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda sharing her pitch-perfect lip syncs.













WEST SIDE STORY pic.twitter.com/Gp7plcRjTN — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 9, 2020

It's well worth checking out the full series here.