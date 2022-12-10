Actor Ruth Madoc has died aged 79.

Swansea-born performer Madoc had been set to appear in a pantomime production of Aladdin in Torquay, but was forced to pull out following a fall and subsequent surgery earlier this month.

Despite positive tweets towards the end of the week, it has now been confirmed that Madoc passed away while in hospital on 9 December.

Madoc is probably best known for the iconic role of Gladys Pugh in nine series of Hi-de-Hi! on the BBC, and she also appeared in Dylan Thomas' seminal Under Milk Wood in 1972.

She also has a variety of stage credits to her name including Calendar Girls – both in play and musical form, and she had been set to appear in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel on tour from next February. She previously broke her hip while rehearsing for Calendar Girls in 2019, but made a speedy recovery.

Other TV credits included Little Britain, The Tuckers, Casualty and Doctors.