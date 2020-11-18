Actor-musician Kiss Me, Kate features in Marlowe Theatre's socially distanced season

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury has unveiled a new socially distanced season from December.

As previously revealed, the venue's pantomime will run from 11 December to 3 January, while in March the theatre will also host the new tour of Benefactors starring Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner (16 to 20 March).

Across the spring there will be comedy offerings from The Play That Goes Wrong (26 to 31 January), Sara Pascoe (22 January) and Russell Kane with guests (6 February).

In April, an actor-musician revival of Kiss Me, Kate will be staged from 12 to 17 April, with choreographer Oti Mabuse returning to the show. Casting and creative team are to be announced. Mabuse will also be presenting her solo show for two nights on 12 and 13 May.

The Cole Porter classic features tunes such as "Too Darn Hot" and "Another Op'Nin, Another Show".

All pieces will be presented to socially distanced audiences to mitigate risks.