A Very Expensive Poison Litvinenko play to star Tom Brooke and Reece Shearsmith at the Old Vic

The full cast of Lucy Prebble's new play A Very Expensive Poison has been announced.

The piece is based on the book by Luke Harding about the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko and will run at the theatre in previews from 20 August to 5 October.

Tom Brooke will star as Alexander Litvinenko alongside MyAnna Buring as Marina Litvinenko, with Reece Shearsmith as The President and Gavin Spokes as DI Hyatt. They are joined by Thomas Arnold (Emmerson/Tim/Sergei/Mario), Amanda Hadingue (Professor Dombey/Lluba/Photographer/Dr Bhatt), Lloyd Hutchinson (Dimitri Kotvun), Peter Polycarpou (Boris Bereszovsky), Sarah Seggari (Cabin Crew/Nurse Rezan/Australian Cleaner/ Nurse), Michael Shaeffer (Andrei Luguvoi) and Bea Svistunenko (Anatoly Litvinenko/Nurse Michena/Waitress).

Also starring are Callum Coates (onstage swing/Dr Virchis/FSB Officer 2), Marc Graham (onstage swing/Nurse David/Youth/FSB Officer), Yasmine Holness-Dove (onstage swing/Natalia/FSB Officer 3/Youth 2/Waitress 2/Dr Dudhniwala) and Robyn Moore (onstage swing/Galina/Receptionist).

A Very Expensive Poison is directed by John Crowley and heads from Moscow to Mayfair to relay the events surrounding the Russian's death.

Set and costume for the show is by Tom Scutt, lighting is by Mimi Jordan Sherin, sound is by Paul Arditti, choreography is from Aletta Collins, composition is from Paddy Cuneed, video is by Ewan Jones Morris, casting from Jessica Ronane, voice from Charles Hughes D'aeth and dialect is from Penny Dyer.

Prebble said: "Barely a week after the President of Russia declared liberalism dead in the Financial Times, it seems right to announce this explosive new play challenging that version of events. It follows the investigation Sasha Litvinenko undertook into his own murder, in the days before he died, and the fight for justice that Marina Litvinenko pursued for years after her husband's death."