A-Typical Rainbow at the Turbine Theatre – first look images

Exclusive: First look images have been released for A-Typical Rainbow at the Turbine Theatre.

Written by JJ Green, who is autistic, and directed by Bronagh Lagan, the play explores the experience of growing up neurodivergent and queer in early 2000s Britain, based on true events from Green's own perspective and that of the autistic community.

Green also leads the company as Boy and is joined on stage by Caroline Deverill (Mother), James Westphal (Father/Doctor), Conor Joseph (Jake/Daniel), Joy Tan (Abby/Thomas/Lara) and Maya Manuel (Emily/Mrs Whiteman/Rachel).

The world premiere production also features composition and sound design by Max Alexander-Taylor, associate sound design by Chris Czornyj, choreography by William Spencer, set and costume design by Frankie Gerrard, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and video design by Matt Powell. The casting director is Jane Deitch and the production manager is Jack Boisseux, with Ryan Webster serving as deputy stage manager.

Ollie Hancock and Tom Ramsay are production coordinators with Chris Matanlé for Aria Entertainment as general manager and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment as producer.

Tickets for performances through to 7 August 2022 are available below.





JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

Joy Tan and JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

Caroline Deverill, Maya Manuel, JJ Green, Joy Tan and Conor Joseph

© Pamela Raith

Conor Joseph and JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

James Westphal, Caroline Deverill, Maya Manuel and JJ Green

© Pamela Raith

Joy Tan, Caroline Deverill and Conor Joseph

© Pamela Raith