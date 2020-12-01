A German Life with Maggie Smith to be adapted into a film

Christopher Hampton's hit play A German Life is to be adapted into a film, with Maggie Smith set to return.

According to Variety, the film will be directed by Jonathan Kent (who also directed the stage show) and is based on the life of Brunhilde Pomsel, famously secretary to Joseph Goebbels during the Second World War.

There had been hopes for the piece to run on Broadway after its London run in 2019, but the pandemic put paid to plans.

A German Life first ran at the Bridge Theatre in central London, going on to be heralded as a "a skilfully-shaped monologue" by WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton. Smith was awarded an Evening Standard Award for her performance.

The stage play had design by Anna Fleischle, lighting by Jon Clark with sound by Paul Groothuis.

A release date for the film is to be announced.