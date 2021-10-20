A Christmas Carol with Stephen Mangan at the Old Vic: in rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol as Stephen Mangan prepares to take on the role of Scrooge.

The Tony Award-winning production, which picked up five awards from five nominations last month, will play from 13 November at the central London venue. Dickens' text follows a grumpy miser who finds redemption after being berated by ghosts at night.

Matthew Warchus' production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, associate direction by Joe Austin and second associate direction by Josh Seymour.

Full casting for the show has now been confirmed, with the piece also starring Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).

Tiny Tims will be played by Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Eleanor Stollery and Suri White.

