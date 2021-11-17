A Christmas Carol with Stephen Mangan at the Old Vic – first look

Official production images have now been released for the Old Vic's ''A Christmas Carol' starring Stephen Mangan in the role of Scrooge.

The Tony Award-winning production, which picked up five awards from five nominations last month, began performances on 13 November at the central London venue. Dickens' text follows a grumpy miser who finds redemption after being berated by ghosts at night.

Matthew Warchus' production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, associate direction by Joe Austin and second associate direction by Josh Seymour.

Alongside Mangan the cast also includes Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit), Geraint Downing (Ferdy/George), Nicola Espallardo (Jess), Karen Fishwick (Belle), Amanda Hadingue (Ghost of Christmas Past), Nick Hart (Nicholas), Oli Higginson (Fred), Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig), Andrew Langtree (Father/Marley), Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit), Rose Shalloo (Little Fan), James Staddon (Fezziwig) and Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer).

Alternating in the role of Tiny Tim are Casey-Indigo Blackwood-Lashley, Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Eleanor Stollery and Suri White.

Bridgette Amofah (Mrs Cratchit) and Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit)

© Manuel Harlan

Stephen Mangan (Scrooge)

© Manuel Harlan

Rose Shalloo (Little Fan)

© Manuel Harlan

Stephen Mangan (Scrooge)

© Manuel Harlan

Stephen Mangan (Scrooge) and Rose Shalloo (Little Fan)

© Manuel Harlan

James Staddon (Fezziwig)

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Townsend (Young Ebenezer)

© Manuel Harlan

Stephen Mangan (Scrooge)

© Manuel Harlan

Jack Shalloo (Bob Cratchit)

© Manuel Harlan

Rachel John (Ghost of Christmas Present)

© Manuel Harlan

Andrew Langtree (Father)

© Manuel Harlan

The company

© Manuel Harlan