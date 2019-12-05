A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic: Paterson Joseph is joined by guests on opening night

Stars came to the opening night of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic – which returns to the theatre for the third consecutive year.

Paterson Joseph leads the cast of the show as Scrooge, alongside Rebecca Trehearn, Maria Omakinwa, Gloria Onitiri, Nick Hart, Myra McFadyen, Steven Miller, James Staddon, Samuel Townsend, Steven Miller, Fred Haig, Hollie Edwin, Kwêsi Edman, Andrew Langtree and Melissa Allan. Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery share the role of Tiny Tim.

The adaptation by Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is directed by artistic director Matthew Warchus and runs until 18 January.

Set and costumes are by Rob Howell, with composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, casting by Jessica Ronane and associate direction by Joe Austin and Josh Seymour.