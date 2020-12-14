A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre: first look at Brian Conley and more

Production images have been released for A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre ahead of its opening night tonight.

Sam Oladeinde, Brian Conley, Jacqueline Jossa, Lucie Jones

© Nick Rutter

The show is led by Brian Conley, Jacqueline Jossa, Matt Jay-Willis, Lucie Jones, Sandra Marvin, Martyn Ellis, Rebecca Lock, Cedric Neal, Sam Oladeinde and Jeremy Secomb, alongside Simbi Akande, Will Arundell, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Lizzie Bea, Joshua Gannon, James Gant, Shirley Jameson, Kurt Kansley, Alex Lodge, Matthew McDonald, Minal Patel, Jemma Revell, Rebecca Ridout and Lee Van Geleen.

It will also feature three teams of children on rotation. The role of Tiny Tim will be shared by William Barker, Osian Salter and Brodie Edwards, while the remaining childrens role will be shared by Victoria Alsina, Delilah Bennett-Cardy, Asanda Abbie Masike, Charlie Mclellan, Nicholas Parris, Gabriel Payne, Angelica-Pearl Scott, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Katherine Wilson.

The cast of A Christmas Carol

© Nick Rutter

The Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent piece will feature over 50 performers, including the 24-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Sandra Marvin and Martyn Ellis

© Nick Rutter

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, with sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Band), design by Dora Schweitzer (The Wipers Times) and musical staging by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, The Season). Lighting Design is by Mike Robertson, projection design is by George Reeve with Feddie Tapner as musical director, casting by Jim Arnold and child casting by Keston and Keston.