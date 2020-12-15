A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre: Brian Conley gives a speech as the show faces closure

Brian Conley delivered a fiery, heartfelt speech from the stage of the Dominion Theatre last night as the show prepares to close for the year.

The West End production is set to finish its run tonight after the new tier three lockdown rules were confirmed yesterday by the UK government.

In a speech, stage and screen star Conley highlighted the incredible work being done in all aspects of the production, including the company's dedicated Covid officer keeping everyone safe. He also mentioned how intense the regular testing regime was for performers, even the youngest members of the company.

You can watch the video below: bear in mind all involved have been tested and their performance was staged following intense consultation with safety authorities.







