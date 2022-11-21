A Christmas Carol at the Old Vic – first look at Owen Teale and the cast

Fresh production images have been released for the Old Vic's much-celebrated staging of A Christmas Carol.

Adapted from Dickens by Jack Thorne, the show has played at the central London venue on a number of occasions and was nominated for several Tony Awards when it played on Broadway.

Lydia White

© Manuel Harlan

Joining Owen Teale as Scrooge in the production, are Melissa Allan as Little Fan, Merryl Ansah as Jess, Raffaella Covino as dance captain/swing, Billy Cullum as Nicholas/swing, Roger Dipper as Bob Cratchit, Geraint Downing as Ferdy/George, Jenny Fitzpatrick as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Julie Jupp as Ghost of Christmas Past, Alastair Parker as Fezziwig, Dominic Sibanda as Fred, Sebastien Torkia as Father/Marley, Samuel Townsend as Young Ebenezer, Meesha Turner as Mrs Cratchit and Lydia White as Belle.

The company

© Manuel Harlan

Running to 7 January 2023, Matthew Warchus' production has set and costume design by Rob Howell, composition and arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker, casting by Ronane, movement by Lizzi Gee, musical direction by Katharine Woolley, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth and dialect by Penny Dyer. The associate director is Joe Austin, and the second associate director is Simon Greiff. The casting director is Jessica Ronane.

Owen Teale and Sebastien Torkia

© Manuel Harlan

Owen Teale

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Townsend and Melissa Allan

© Manuel Harlan

Raffaella Covino

© Manuel Harlan