9 to 5 new West End casting announced

New cast members for 9 to 5 the Musical have been announced.

Jenny Legg will take on the role of Violet Newstead from 12 to 28 March, while Louise Redknapp is on a solo tour. During this time, Sierra Brewerton will play the part of Missy Hart.

Redknapp will return to the show after her tour to perform alongside Brian Conley and Chelsea Halfpenny for the remainder of the musical's run. She'll be joined by Georgina Castle as Doralee from 6 April, who takes over the role from Natalie McQueen. Laura Tyrer will take on the role of Roz from the same date.

The West End musical will complete its run at the Savoy Theatre on 23 May, with a second UK tour commencing on 29 May. The Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George will run at the Savoy after the show closes.