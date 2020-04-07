70 West End stars perform remote version of "Do You Hear The People Sing"
The performance is raising money for Acting for Others
Les Mis is truly providing the anthems of the shutdown – in a new video, 70 West End stars came together to support charities with a special performance.
West End Sings is raising money for Acting for Others with this new performance, which sees stars from a number of currently closed shows come together to belt out "Do You Hear the People Sing".
The rendition will help Acting for Others, with a link to donations available below.
Donate to Acting for Others right now
