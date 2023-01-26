2:22 A Ghost Story starring Cheryl, Jake Wood, Louise Ford and Scott Karim – first look photos

Production shots have been released featuring the new cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning Best New Play is now running at the Lyric Theatre until 23 April.

The company for the piece's fourth West End engagement includes pop favourite Cheryl (Girls Aloud), Scott Karim (The Invisible Hand), Louise Ford (The Windsors) and Jake Wood (EastEnders), who recently replaced Hugo Chegwin in the cast to reprise his WhatsOnStage Award-winning role.









Danny Robins' hit show, following a woman who believes she is being haunted, was first seen in the summer of 2021 featuring a cast that included WhatsOnStage Award-winner Lily Allen.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, the production features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound, casting by Matilda James, illusions by Chris Fisher, and associate direction by Matt Hassall.

The spooky thriller also made its US premiere at the Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles from 29 October to 4 December 2022, with a cast that included Constance Wu.

Tickets for 2:22 A Ghost Story are on sale below.