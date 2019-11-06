20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards tickets are now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony at the Prince of Wales Theatre on Sunday 1 March 2020.

The WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major UK theatre awards in which the audience are the judges. Nominations are currently open for anyone to put forward their favourite artists and shows from across the UK – all professional productions that began between December 2018 and November 2019 are eligible in 21 of the 25 categories, with four exceptions:

There are two categories specifically for Off-West End and regional productions, although the qualifying shows are also eligible for nomination in other categories.

The Best West End Show category will be rebranded for this year's ceremony, with more details to be announced soon.

The Equity Award for Services to Theatre will be voted on by members of Equity

This year, the nominees for the nine creative categories (Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by the general public.

The nominations will close on Wednesday 27 November with the shortlists announced and voting for the winners opening on Thursday 5 December. Voting for the winners will close on Monday 27 January 2020.

Due to the operational issues presented by the red carpet in previous years and the unpredictability of the weather, the photographs at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards will be taken in the Delfont Room. To keep congestion to a minimum the stalls will not be put on sale until further notice - if at all.

Tickets for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards are only available to buy in the Dress Circle until further notice. There will be a number of VIP £202.00 seats (including booking fee) in the front of the dress circle that include entry to the post-show celebration. These replace the Individual Sponsorship tickets that have been sold in previous years and are in fact 20% cheaper than the previous price of Individual Sponsorship (£250.00).

Please note that there is no guarantee that stalls seats will be made available in the future.