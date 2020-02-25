Guest presenters announced for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

Special guest presenters have been announced for the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards Concert on Sunday.

For the first time ever this year, individual presenters will be giving out awards to the winners, joining our wonderful hosts for the evening Jodie Prenger and Tom Read Wilson.

Appearing on the night will be seven pairs of presenters: Oti Mabuse and Tyrone Huntley, who worked together on Ain't Misbehavin' last year, Teenage Dick co-stars Daniel Monks and Susan Wokoma, TV presenter Amy Hart and The Prince of Egypt's Liam Tamne, Everybody's Talking About Jamie stage and screen stars Faye Tozer and Max Harwood, Pretty Woman leads Danny Mac and Aimie Atkinson, veteran performer John Kani and award-winner Giles Terera and hit performer Amy Booth-Steel alongside RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Vinegar Strokes.

In addition, Maureen Beattie will present the Equity Award for Services to Theatre, and Elaine Paige will present the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical.

There are tickets left for the Concert, which takes place at 7pm on 1 March 2020, with audience members able to get a first look at special performances from award-nominated shows as well as never-before-heard numbers. You can purchase them here.

2020 marks the first time that the Awards will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2, with Paige and Paddy O'Connell presenting live from 7pm to 10pm.