2019 on stage: Our top photos from the last year

2019 is almost coming to a close and we thought it was a great time to look back over the past 12 months of photos to see what really grabbed headlines!





Bromance on the barricades

Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean) and Michael Ball (Javert) celebrate backstage as Les Misérables is staged with an all-star cast

Death of a Salesman is reborn at the Young Vic

Following the unexpected closure of the Piccadilly Theatre when a ceiling collapsed, the brilliant team at the Young Vic sprang into action to erect a temporary space to house scratch performances of Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell's production of Death of a Salesman, with Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke

It has been found

The Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen opens in the West End – lead star Sam Tutty makes his professional debut in the production

All about Gillian and Lily

All About Eve, starring Gillian Anderson (Margo Channing) and Lily James (Eve Harrington), comes to the West End, wowing audience with its technical exuberance

The cast of & Juliet were larger than life

Miriam-Teak Lee, Jordan Luke Gage and Cassidy Janson, three of the stars of & Juliet, celebrate as they bag a record 13 WhatsOnstage Award nominations for the new jukebox show, featuring the songs of Max Martin

The Old Vic brought a raft of stars to the stage

Bill Pullman (Joe Keller), Sally Field (Kate Keller), Jenna Coleman (Ann Deever) and Colin Morgan (Chris Keller) lead the cast of All My Sons

While Sophie Thompson (Monica Reed), Indira Varma (Liz Essendine) and Andrew Scott (Garry Essendine) appeared in Present Laughter, which won eight nominations at the WhatsOnStage Awards

The WhatsOnStage Awards saw a number of big wins

Heathers won big at the WhatsOnStage Awards – Carrie Hope Fletcher accepts the award for Best Actress in a Musical and Paul Taylor-Mills accepts the award for Best New Musical

Aidan Turner accepts the award for Best Actor in a Play

Vanessa Redgrave picks up the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play

Six the Musical performers at the 19th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

While the stars were out at the Olivier Awards

Patsy Ferran accepts the award for Best Actress for Summer and Smoke, presented by Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox

Sharon D Clarke accepts the award for Best Actress in a Musical for Caroline, Or Change, presented by Layton Williams

Not content with simply ruling the Donmar and the West End in the premiere of the incredible Sweat, Martha Plimpton and Clare Perkins also won the Olivier Awards red carpet

We were all islanders

American import Come From Away wowed audiences at the Phoenix Theatre, and went on to win four Olivier Awards

Man of La Mancha returned to the West End stage for the first time in a long time, with Kelsey Grammer starring

Kelsey Grammer (Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote) during the curtain call

Josie Rourke marks the end of her tenure at the Donmar Warehouse with a revival of Sweet Charity