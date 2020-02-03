10 Valentine's Day shows to see

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and that's the perfect excuse for a theatre trip! Whether or not it's with that special someone, a close friend or family member, here are ten shows that really highlight how much you care.









Pretty Woman

Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac

© Oliver Rosser

Talk about great timing – the musical version of the iconic movie is about to open in the West End. With Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac taking on the two lead roles, there aren't many more romantic shows than this knocking around in London. Piccadilly Theatre, from 13 February





Quality Street

Quality Street

© Northern Broadsides

Chocolate is a love-drizzled food, so this new touring production – Laurie Sansom's first as artistic director of Northern Broadsides – looks set to get the senses tingling. J M Barrie's rarely performed play about chocolate, among other things, might be a recipe for romantic success this Valentine's. Halifax Viaduct Theatre from 14 February, then touring





Mamma Mia!

Past and current cast of Mamma Mia!

© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

An oldie but still very much a goldie, the music of ABBA is brought blissfully to the stage and will be perfect for the Dancing Queens in your life. Novello Theatre





& Juliet

Cassidy Janson, Miriam-Teak Lee and Melanie La Barrie

© Johan Persson

Shakespeare was the ultimate romantic of his time, and this jukebox musical – with the tunes of Max Martin – about fraternal love, sororal love, romantic love and more, is a rollicking ride for anyone looking for the ultimate theatre experience this Valentine's Day. Plus it features some of the most romantic tunes of the last 20 years – "I Want It That Way", "Domino", "Teenage Dream" and more. Shaftesbury Theatre





Beautiful

Daisy Wood-Davis as Carole King

© Helen Maybanks

What better way to tell someone that "You've Got A Friend" than by treating them to this hit musical? Beautiful returns for a new tour, with Daisy Wood-Davis starring as the legendary Carole King. Congress Theatre Eastbourne for Valentine's Day, and touring until 29 August





Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

© Mihaela Bodlovic

Jane Austen's novels were the perfect material for stage and screen, and this new production that riffs off Pride and Prejudice (with added doses of karaoke!) is a succulent choice for theatre lovers. After a massive five-star tour last autumn, it now returns for another ride. Edinburgh Lyceum until 15 February, then touring until 11 April





Once

Emma Lucia and Daniel Healy in the Once UK tour

© Mark Senior

The award-winning Once, which recently bagged a five-star review as it embarks on its first-ever tour, celebrates a very special kind of love – the connection between two artists creating work in tandem. Woking New Victoria Theatre on Valentine's Day, with tour dates until 25 July





On Your Feet!

On Your Feet!

© Johan Persson

Gloria and Emilio Estefan's dance-tastic ride of a show was a stellar hit in the West End, and now is lighting up stages across the UK. So show some "Everlasting Love" and bring someone special along. Milton Keynes Theatre on Valentine's Day, with tour dates until 2 May 2020





The Red Shoes

Ashley Shaw as Victoria

© Johan Persson

Matthew Bourne's award-winning brilliant ballet was fantastic at Sadler's Wells, and is currently on a major tour across the nation. Based on the famous film and featuring some of the most iconic film scores of the 20th century, it's not one to be missed. Birmingham Hippodrome on Valentine's Day, with tour dates until 6 June

Wicked

Helen Woolf in Wicked

© Wicked, photo by Matt Crockett

Well well, how else could we wrap up this list other than with this spellbinding celebration of sisterly love? The show continues to run in the West End, with Laura Pick and Helen Woolf bringing the magic as Elphaba and Glinda. Apollo Victoria Theatre