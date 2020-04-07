Ten stage shows that get social distancing right

There's been a lot in the press about people flouting social distancing rules, so we wanted to give punters a few examples where stage shows get it right! And please, we can't stress this enough. Stay at home if at all possible. It isn't safe and theatres will only remain closed for longer if you don't.





Leopoldstadt

Adrian Scarborough and Luke Thallon in Leopoldstadt

Luke Thallon goes the extra mile with his cane here – making sure that Adrian Scarborough stays the necessary 6 foot away. Great work Luke (and hurray that the show should hopefully be returning later this year!)





The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe



C S Lewis' tale of four children cooped up in an old mansion should provide ample inspiration for those housebound (maybe the kids at home could go and try their wardrobes?). Plus even within Narnia the fantastical figures know how to social distance – Laura Elphinstone's White Witch is staying well away from the citizens of Narnia by standing on a giant plinth.





Fleabag

Fleabag

It's just Phoebe Waller-Bridge, alone, on a chair. No one within yards. Zero chance of infection. Brilliant. (Oh, and you can watch the show online for charity!)





Life of Pi

Hiran Abeysekera (Pi) in The Life of Pi

Taking isolation to the extreme is Pi – the tiger king of his own one-boy boat. No chance of catching any sort of infection when you're nautical miles away from anything!





Dear Evan Hansen

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen

This show really gets it right – look at the generous spacing, facing away from one another – you can learn a lot from this blocking. There's been a lot of well-thought-through waving through windows as well recently.





Lauren Ward (Cynthia Murphy), Rebecca McKinnis (Heidi Hansen)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child



Fair enough to the Potter family – making sure their household is well distanced from all others, even while making essential journeys to platform nine and three quarters at King's Cross. Won't have to use flipendo for this one!





The Welkin

The cast of The Welkin

Twelve figures, each in isolation. You love to see it. Also we love to see Bunny Christie's epic design – it's quite special.





A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Fairies

Director Nick Hytner knows how to make sure his casts are suitably distancing themselves – not only are they well spread out across the space, but also suspended in mid-air – where they won't be risking each others safety.





Uncle Vanya

The cast of Uncle Vanya

Now this puts our minds at rest – a household staying couped up in one isolated location. While the rest of the stage show's run may have been postponed, it has promised it is looking to return and we're keeping all our fingers crossed!





Small Island

Leah Harvey and Shiloh Coke

Leah Harvey's Hortense is again guaranteeing she's an adequate distance from Shiloh Coke's Celia – probably while taking a brief repose during an allotted amount of time getting her daily exercise.