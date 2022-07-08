West End photos: Emilia Clarke in The Seagull

Have a looksee at production images for The Seagull in the West End!

Anya Reiss adapts Chekhov's play, which follow a house full of people unable to progress in life (which feels apt after the spree of lockdowns we've had). Our review will be arriving this morning.

Appearing in the piece are Emilia Clarke (making her West End debut as Nina) alongside Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina) and Sophie Wu (Masha).

Jamie Lloyd directs, with design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, composition and sound design by George Dennis, projection design by Duncan McLean, casting direction by Stuart Burt, costume supervision by Anna Josephs and props supervision by Fahmida Bakht.

For certain Monday evening and Wednesday matinee performances there will be £15 seats available across the house exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits.

There is an additional 5,000 free tickets for those with limited access to the arts, distributed by the company's outreach manager.

