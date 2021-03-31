Storyhouse Chester unveils summer season reopening plans

Storyhouse Chester has revealed plans to reopen in May.

Rosa Hesmondhalgh's piece Madame Ovary will open the venue, in a run from 21 to 23 May (with socially distanced audiences) which will be followed by Julie Hesmondhalgh's The Greatest Play in the History of the World (from 26 to 30 May).

Mark Radcliffe will curate a variety of music acts, while Rambert2 will visit Chester from 8 to 9 June. A further series of shows come from Belle Voci, Luisa Omielan, and Austentatious.

Storyhouse Artistic Director Alex Clifton says: "It's wonderful to be announcing these new shows which celebrate the best of live music, theatre, dance, comedy and the spoken word.

"The last 12 months have been a challenging time for artists and audiences alike, and so there's a real sense of joy which comes with being able to fill Storyhouse with fantastic live performance once again."

The venue will also stage a variety of outdoor summer shows – you can find out more here.