Open-air musical concerts featuring West End performers to run in Cheshire

An outdoor concert featuring musical stars will take place in Cheshire this month.

Organised by Sasha Regan and Reuben Speed, the concert will see a variety of musical performers come together and celebrate the best in stage history.

The show has musical direction by Ed Court (The Phantom of the Opera UK tour) with a cast composed of Joel Montague (Waitress, School of Rock), Gemma Sutton (Follies, Blues in the Night), Bree Smith (West Side Story, Evita) and Joel Harper-Jackson (Kinky Boots, Pieces Of String).

The quartet, each of whom hail from the surrounding area, will sing songs created by the likes of Rogers and Hammerstein, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Disney, with the full show lasting two hours including an interval.

Running from 21 to 23 August, audiences for the "Songs under the Stars" events at Betley Court Farm will be able to buy socially distanced "pitches" (for up to four people) for each performance.