New Tim Firth musical Now is Good to be staged at Storyhouse

A new British musical is heading to the stage this year, courtesy of Tim Firth (Calendar Girls).

Storyhouse will stage the world premiere of Now is Good this spring under the direction of Joyce Branagh, with arrangements by George Francis.

Firth commented: "I like to think that shows pick their own titles. I stumbled on a phrase during my first chat with Storyhouse.

"In the intervening years, with the world seemingly on a different planet, I found myself writing a comic musical about combatting loneliness. Not only that; apart from having live tigers on stage, it's a story that involves one of the riskiest things ever attempted in a theatre.

"But we mustn't lose our willingness to take risks in order to have fun. Life's too short. Now is good. The title is having its day."

Starring Michele Dotrice (Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em), the musical comedy follows builder Ray and his son Neil as they begin a very personal and eventful renovation project.

Additional casting and creative team members are still to be announced.

Now is Good will run at the Chester venue from 11 to 28 May 2022.



