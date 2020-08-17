New Liverpool theatre to open in 2021

Theatre company The PurpleDoor is set to open its own theatre in Liverpool next Spring.

The venue intends to "see formality and convention give way to talent, inclusivity and modern culture", by programming "the next generation of talented writers, directors and actors from a diverse spectrum of working-class backgrounds."

Hannah Moorhouse of Constructive Thinking Studio (who have been working with The PurpleDoor to create the venue, said: "We've worked closely on the concept scheme with The PurpleDoor to deliver a flexible, welcoming performance and social space which is open to everyone in the heart of the city."

The opening is aided by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, and PurpleDoor are an associate of the Shakespeare North Playhouse. All of the shows at the space will be free at point-of-access, with audiences able to come and go in a relaxed, informal setting.

You can find out more in the video below: