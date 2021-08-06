Mercury Theatre in Colchester reopens following refurbishment

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has reopened following a major refurbishment.

With new seats, increased capacity, augmented facilities, fresh spaces for community engagement, rehearsal rooms, dance studios, an 100 per cent increase in the number of toilets and new locations for technical and stage management departments, the building has had a complete overhaul.

Executive director of Mercury Theatre Steve Mannix said of the multi-million pound project today: "This is the culmination of the hard work of our very dedicated team here at the Mercury and the support of so many including Arts Council England, Colchester Borough Council, Essex Country Council, South East Local Enterprise Partnership, European Regional Development Fund alongside those who made generous private donations. To deliver a capital project at any time is a remarkable achievement, but in the face of everything that our industry has weathered in the past 17 months, it's all the more rewarding.



"We‘re thrilled to officially throw open the doors to our new theatre and share all it has to offer. This theatre is born of our community, and is here for everyone – to enjoy world class theatre, a comprehensive education and community programme, and quite simply to connect with others. Welcome back!"



