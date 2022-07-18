Jay McGuiness, Lorna Luft and more to star in UK tour of White Christmas – The Musical

Initial casting has been revealed for the forthcoming UK tour of Irving Berlin's White Christmas – The Musical.

The 2022 cast will be led by Jay McGuiness (Big The Musical) as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft (Promises, Promises) as Martha Watson and Michael Starke (Waitress) as General Waverly, while Dan Burton (Gypsy), Jessica Daley (An Officer and a Gentleman) and Monique Young (Mary Poppins) will all reprise their previous roles as Phil Davis, Betty Haynes and Judy Haynes, respectively.





Lorna Luft and Michael Starke







Based on the classic film of the same name about two performers who try to save a dilapidated inn, the show features a book by David Ives and Paul Blake and an Irving Berlin score with musical numbers including "Blue Skies" and "Sisters" as well as, of course, "White Christmas".

Based on the original production by Leicester Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster, It is directed by Ian Talbot and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set Design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

Produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin and Kevin McCollum with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve and Carlos Candal, the piece is set to open at the Truro Hall for Cornwall (12 to 19 November 2022), before visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal (22 to 26 November), Sunderland Empire (28 November to 3 December) and Liverpool Empire (6 to 31 December).

Full casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.

