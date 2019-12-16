Blackpool Winter Gardens to stage first pantomime in over 60 years in 2020

Blackpool Winter Gardens will mount a pantomime for the first time in 60 years in 2020, it has been announced.

Running at the Opera House Blackpool from 13 December 2020 to 3 January 2021, the new production of Cinderella is the first pantomime at the venue since 1956, when it presented Dick Whittington.

Each performance of Cinderella will have over 100 tickets priced at just £10.

The venue's managing director Michael Williams said: "This is really exciting news for the venue and the people of Blackpool. After such a long absence we can't wait to put on the best pantomime that the Opera House has ever seen. This large scale production of Cinderella will really put the magic into Christmas 2020!"

The piece will be written by Samuel Holmes with direction and choreography by Nick Winston, musical supervision and arrangements by Charlie Ingles and designs by Phil R Daniels and Charles Cusick Smith.

Producer Mark Goucher said: "This new partnership with the Winter Gardens will see Blackpool's biggest family pantomime, focused on local references, topical jokes and above all - high quality production values and special effects all at affordable prices with recognisable faces from screen and stage!"