A Christmas Carol to be staged at Liverpool Playhouse this December

Liverpool Playhouse has revealed plans to stage a socially distanced production of A Christmas Carol.

A small cast will mount Patrick Barlow's (The 39 Steps) take on Dickens' classic, which will be directed by Gemma Bodinetz in her final production as artistic director of the Everyman and Playhouse Theatres.

Liverpool festive stalwart Adam Keast will take on the role of Scrooge in the piece,

Bodinetz said: "I am delighted that my final show as director of the Everyman and Playhouse will be a festive treat for Liverpool families. Patrick Barlow's version of Dickens' A Christmas Carol has the same fun and invention (and small cast size) that he brought to The 39 Steps but also retains the tenderness at its centre. Perhaps this Christmas more than any other, it will be poignant to remember the importance of human connection and goodwill to all mankind.

"Adam Keast was in my opening production of Twelfth Night in the new Everyman and has delighted our Christmas audiences every year in our acclaimed Rock ‘n' Roll panto… I can't wait to see his Scrooge. The Playhouse auditorium may be socially distanced, but we hope to beat away lockdown humbug with some theatrical magic and the joy of the live, shared experience."

The show runs from 4 to 24 December with tickets on sale next Tuesday.