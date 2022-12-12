Watch The Wizard of Oz's Toto give a tour of Curve
Following the recent announcement that The Wizard of Oz will be transferring to the West End next summer, we visited its home for Christmas – Curve in Leicester.
Puppeteer Ben Thompson currently stars as Toto, and was credited in a glowing review from WhatsOnStage for his realistic antics.
We joined the duo for a morning at the theatre. Our tour included a look backstage, a spot of lunch in the Green Room Café and an acting class with artistic director Nikolai Foster and his pup, Billy.
Check out the video below – after all, there's no place like home!
