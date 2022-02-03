The Osmonds: A New Musical cast performs "Love Me for a Reason"

WhatsOnStage was recently treated to a rendition of "Love Me for a Reason" during a visit to rehearsals for the world premiere of The Osmonds: A New Musical.

Performing the classic song are cast members Ryan Anderson (as Merrill Osmond), Jamie Chatterton (as Alan Osmond), Alex Lodge (as Jay Osmond), Danny Nattrass (as Wayne Osmond) and Joseph Peacock (as Donny Osmond).

Other popular numbers in the new bio-musical – which features a story by Jay Osmond, penned for the stage by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg – include "Crazy Horses", "Let Me In", "Puppy Love", "Long Haired Lover From Liverpool" and "Paper Roses" just to name a few.

The production opens at Curve Leicester this evening, ahead of an extensive UK and Ireland tour through to 3 December 2022.





