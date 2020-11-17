The Color Purple at Curve Leicester further casting and new dates announced

Full casting and new dates have been announced for The Color Purple concert at Curve Leicester.

T'Shan Williams will lead the show for its rescheduled run, now set to be 1 to 13 March 2021. The previously announced Danielle Fiamanya will no longer be appearing in the piece due to unavailability for the new dates.

Appearing in the piece will be KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Karen Mavundukure, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Landi Oshinowo, Simon Anthony Rhoden and Jo Servi.

The piece will feature a six-piece orchestra led by musical director Alex Parker, and has set design by Alex Lowde and choreography by Mark Smith. Further creative team members are to be announced.

The trio previously oversaw the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production of Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, Stephen Bray and Marsha Norman's piece which ran at Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome last summer.

The venue has also announced further casting for Memoirs of an Asian Football Casual, with award-nominated Leicester actor Hareet Deol reprise his role as Suf Khan in Dougal Irvine's drama, alongside Riaz Khan (who the piece is based on).

The hit play has direction from the venue's artistic director Nikola Foster and design from Grace Smart. Lighting designer Charlotte Burton and composer Tasha Taylor Johnson join the show's production team, with further creatives to be announced.

Casting for both shows is by Curve asssociate Kay Magson. Curve will be in touch with all customers affected by the rescheduled dates to arrange automatic ticket transfers.