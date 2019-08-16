Shane Richie, Diana Vickers and more in The Entertainer rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming revival of John Osborne's The Entertainer.

The show is directed by Sean O'Connor, and will be opening at Curve in Leicester on 27 August, before touring until November.

This production of Osborne's seminal 1957 play is given a new setting in 1982 where washed-up stage entertainer Rice completes a summer season and his soldier son sails with the Task Force to liberate the Falklands while his daughter Jean returns from campaigning against the war.

Appearing in the play will be Shane Richie, Sara Crowe, Diana Vickers, Pip Donaghy and Christopher Bonwell.

The Entertainer has lighting by Tim Mitchell, sound by Chris James, musical design by Greg Arrowsmith and choreography by Emily Holt.

Diana Vickers (Jean Rice)

© Helen Murray

Pip Donaghy (Billy Rice)

© Helen Murray

Sean O'Connor (director) and Shane Richie (Archie Rice)

© Helen Murray

Shane Richie (Archie Rice)

© Helen Murray

Shane Richie (Archie Rice) and Sara Crowe (Phoebe Rice)

© Helen Murray

Shane Richie (Archie Rice)

© Helen Murray