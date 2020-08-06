New print released for charity depicting some of the UK's most iconic theatres

A new print has been released by artist Harriet Cox displaying some of the most iconic theatres from across the UK.

Featuring the Birmingham Rep, Curve Leicester, the Millenium Centre and more, Cox has thusfar raised more than £1000 for both Acting for Others and her own local venue, Curve.

She said: "I wanted to draw attention to the regional theatres that mean so much to our communities that was maybe lacking some of the media attention that West End theatres gain. Fifty per cent of the profits of this print was to be donated to various theatre charities including Acting for Other and Curve theatre (my home theatre)."

Other theatres on the print include Theatre Royal Plymouth, Liverpool Everyman, Sheffield Crucible, Aylesbury Waterside, Bradford Alhambra and Bristol Old Vic.

Another artist, George Wing, has released a print depicting West End venues – you can find out more here.

You can purchase Cox's UK venues print here.