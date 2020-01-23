James Graham's Quiz to embark on a UK and Ireland tour

James Graham's hit play 'Quiz, based on the "Coughing Major" scandal on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?'', will embark on a tour later in 2020.

The production is directed by artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre (where the show had its world premiere in 2017) Daniel Evans with Sean Linnen, and features designs by Robert Jones, lighting by Tim Lutkin, music and sound by Ben and Max Ringham, video design by Tim Reid, and original movement direction by Naomi Said.

Following its initial run in Chichester, the show transferred to the West End, with a cast led by Gavin Spokes as the game-show cheater Charles Ingram.

Casting for the tour is to be revealed – the play has also been turned into an upcoming TV series starring Michael Sheen, Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, Aisling Bea and Helen McCrory.

The tour will open in Bromley on 24 August 2020 before visiting Canterbury, Leicester, Newcastle, Sheffield, Dublin, Southampton, Nottingham, Bath, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Inverness. Further 2021 dates are to be announced.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton gave the show five stars when it first had its world premiere, saying:

"Question. What is James Graham's best quality as a playwright? Is it a) his humanity b)his power to entertain c) his ability to choose stories that illuminate and help us understand the way we live today or d) all of the above. My final answer? It has to be D."