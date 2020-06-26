Half a Sixpence and Carousel to run in Kilworth House Theatre's 2021 season

Kilworth House Theatre in Leicestershire has announced details for two shows from its 2021 season – Carousel and Half a Sixpence.

Julian Fellowes' version of Half A Sixpence was nominated for a variety of WhatsOnStage Awards during its West End run.

It plays at the Kilworth House Theatre from 20 July to 29 August 2021 and includes such songs as "Flash, Bang, Wallop!" and "Money To Burn". The show follows orphan Arthur Kipps and his childhood sweetheart Ann, as Kipps inherits a fortune and moves from a draper's assistant to high society gent.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel will play from 26 May to 5 July 2021. The musical contains such well-known songs as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", telling the love story of carousel barker Billy Bigelow and local girl Julie Jordan.

Both shows will be directed and choreographed by Andrew Wright, with set and costume design by Philip Witcomb, lighting design by Jason Taylor, sound design by Chris Whybrow and casting by Anne Vosser. The musical directors will be George Dyer for Carousel and Francis Goodhand for Half A Sixpence.